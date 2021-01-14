Argentina Enacts Landmark Abortion Law

"We are expanding the women's right to choose. Women went out to the street claiming for rights that many people did not even realize they lacked," Fernández said during the ceremony that ends decades of advocacy for a law decriminalizing abortion in the South American nation.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández enacted the law of Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy, an unprecedented moment that is set to spark a legal framework securing women's rights across the Americas.

The law was rejected in the Senate in 2018, but on December 30, the legislative body approved the bill turning Argentina into a very significant Latin American country to legalize abortion.

Moreover, the Women and Gender minister Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta announced that the sentences of at least 1,530 people who "have either been sentenced or charged" will be commuted as well as charges dropped."

On Wednesday, the government also enacted the law of Attention and Integral Health Care during Pregnancy and Early Childhood, a program to provide women with support and sex education during the first 1000 days after getting pregnant.

"Believe me; I am happy that we are putting an end to the patriarchy. Also, we have to expand sex education to prevent unwanted pregnancies," said Fernández, who advocated for such laws during his presidential campaign. The law establishes that a legal, safe, and free of charge abortion can be performed in all clinics all over the country.