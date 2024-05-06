Argentine Government Removes teleSUR’s Signal From Open Digital Television Grid

The media censorship directed against teleSUR in Argentina represents a serious attack on the right to information, by limiting access to dissident voices, restricting the plurality of information, undermining the possibility of holding informed opinions and actively participating in the public debate. This comes in a scenario where diversity of opinions and the free circulation of ideas are fundamental for the functioning of a democratic society.

The Argentine government's decision constitutes a deafening blow against freedom of expression and plurality of voices, marking a worrying step backwards on the road to a society that builds its own criteria and sovereign thinking. It adds to the human cost of the chainsaw that has cut pensions and retirement pensions, reduced public salaries, increased the poverty of millions of Argentine men and women, and threatens to extinguish Argentina's highly regarded public education.

Those who wield speeches of freedom, with their actions, which is what counts, curtail that freedom to a project that builds sovereignty. We understand that a signal that smells and tastes of Patria Grande, generates mortification.

The Macri government had already denounced the agreement with the same backdrop and actions. Just as on that occasion, teleSUR never left, neither will they do it now. They only portray themselves and the new world that resists and advances in dignity, today in Palestine, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela, observes them in their low-billed work and with consequences not yet calculated.

While they dedicate themselves to destroy, we will continue to build this signal that unites us, because it allows us to recognize each other from Tierra del Fuego to Mexico and we will be more and more, the signal of the global SOUTH.

Our multiplatform will continue to build a symphony of voices through its various channels and platforms, connecting people in defense of the right to information as a pillar of freer and fairer societies.