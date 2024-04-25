Venezuela Sues Argentina Against the International Civil Aviation Organization

In the complaint, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela asserts that, since 8 June 2022, the Argentine Republic has committed violations by applying illegal unilateral restrictive measures of a discriminatory nature against Venezuela.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the Argentine Republic. The claim is brought under Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, its Annexes and the ICAO Dispute Settlement Rules.

In the complaint, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela asserts that, since 8 June 2022, the Argentine Republic has committed violations by applying illegal unilateral restrictive measures of a discriminatory nature against Venezuela.

Such violations, according to , Caracas occurred against non-scheduled flights, carried out with the aircraft Boeing 747 - 300 registration YV 3531 belonging to the CONVIASA Consortium and leased by the latter to the Southern Air Carrier S. A. EMTRASUR.

During the year 2022, in the areopuerto of Ezeiza, Argentina. There, on August 11 of the same year, an Argentine judge agreed to the request of the United States to seize the ship. At the same time, without any accusation or mention of a crime, the federal judge Federico Villena ordered an operation to kidnap the cellphones of the 14 Venezuelans and the five Iranians who made up the crew.

In the early morning of Monday this year 2024 landed in the US, at an airport in Florida, Dade-Collier, before noon. Finally, the aircraft was stored and dismantled at the Dade-Collier Transition and Training Airport (TNT), located 58 kilometers from the city of Miami.

The action was pointed out by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil as a "blatant robbery", while denouncing "the collusion between the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Argentina, which have deviously violated all the rules governing civil aeronautics, as well as the commercial, civil and political rights of the company, putting aviation safety at risk in the region".

For its part, ICAO has verified that all the requirements for the filing of an official complaint against the Republic of Argentina are met. According to the organization, the lawsuit has all the requirements to proceed correctly.