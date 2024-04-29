US Coast Guard Ship Arrives in Argentina

Since Milei took office as president in 2023, Argentine foreign policy has shifted towards the U.S. and Israel.

On Monday, a United States Coast Guard ship will arrive at the port of Buenos Aires to enhance maritime security and combat illicit activities at sea.

The Cutter James (WMSL 754), one of the U.S. Coast Guard's largest and most technologically advanced ships, will conduct "joint exercises with its Argentine counterparts, emphasizing the spirit of cooperation of this mission," said the U.S. Embassy in Argentina.

Its crew, consisting of 150 men and women, is dedicated to missions such as combating drug trafficking and monitoring illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities in the Atlantic.

Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, and operating under the command of the U.S. Coast Guard's Atlantic Area, the Coast Guard ship participates in numerous operations related to the fight against drug trafficking and maritime law enforcement.

Today massive mobilizations are happening in Argentina against attacks on higher education. Solidarity! Down with the IMF, US imperialism, Milei, and the Far Right, all who attack the students and workers in Argentina! https://t.co/rHS4y3twvx — Left Voice (@left_voice) April 23, 2024

The ship arrives in Argentina after visiting Uruguay amidst controversy, as the Broad Front Party claimed that the entry of military personnel into Uruguay requires parliamentary approval, while Defense Minister Armando Castaigndebat said he "found out through the press" about this access to Uruguayan waters.

Since Javier Milei took office as president in December 2023, Argentine foreign policy has shifted towards the U.S. and Israel, which the far-right politician considers 'beacons' of the West. Gen. Laura Richardson, the head of the United States Southern Command (SouthCom), recently visited Argentina, confirming Defense cooperation between the two countries.

On April 18, during Defense Minister Luis Petri's trip to several European countries, Argentina requested to be a "global partner" of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and purchased 24 used F-16 fighter jets from the Danish Army.

