Argentina Keen on NATO Global Partner Status

On Thursday, Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri said that his country has applied to become a "global partner" of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"I presented the letter of intent that expresses Argentina's request to become a global partner of this organization. We will continue working to recover links that allow us to modernize and train our forces to NATO standards," he said after a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary Mircea Geoana.

Petri also held a meeting with NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs and Security Policy Javier Colomina and presented him "Argentina's proposals to explore issues of mutual interest such as maritime security and reinforce strategic security dialogue."

Argentina has been an "extra-NATO ally" since 1998, when then-U.S. President Bill Clinton gave the green light to Argentine President Carlos Menem, but "global partner" status is a "step up."

Los f-16 que EEUU está entregando mediante Dinamarca a la Argentina de Milei,no son para recuperar las Malvinas si no para cercar a Bolivia,país rico en Litio,ahora el comando sur ha desplegado f-16 en Chile y Argentina y tiene bases en Perú y Paraguay



¡Bolivia debe armarse ya! pic.twitter.com/o42Wir1YpD — ���������� ������ �������������������� (@DOGDEGA) April 16, 2024

The text reads, "The F-16s that the U.S. is delivering through Denmark to Milei's Argentina are not to recover the Malvinas but to surround Bolivia, a country rich in Lithium. Now the SouthCom has deployed F-16s in Chile and Argentina and has bases in Peru and Paraguay. Bolivia must arm itself now!"

On Thursday, in response to Petri's actions, NATO Deputy Secretary Mircea Geoana thanked Argentina for its intention to join the alliance.

"Argentina plays an important role in Latin America and I appreciate today's request to explore the possibility of becoming a NATO partner. Closer political and practical cooperation could benefit us both," Geoana said.

For Argentina to join NATO, the 32 members of this U.S.-controlled alliance must agree to the request by consensus. Currently, NATO's only Latin American partner is Colombia.

Geoana also highlighted the support that Argentina has offered to Ukraine through humanitarian assistance, food, and medicine.