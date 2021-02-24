Argentina Starts Education Workers Vaccination

After immunizing elementary school teachers, the vaccination process will take care of high school personnel and will subsequently end with the immunization of 273,185 college workers.

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti on Wednesday announced that teachers' vaccination against COVID-19 will begin after the arrival of one million vaccines from China.

"There is going to be an equitable distribution of vaccines among the provinces, just as we have done so far," said Vizzotti in a Federal Health Council meeting.

After immunizing elementary school teachers, the vaccination process will take care of high school personnel and will subsequently end with the immunization of 273,185 college workers.

This new batch of vaccines, however, will not be used only for education workers since unvaccinated health workers are still the priority.

Therefore, teachers' vaccination will depend on the degree of immunization reached by each of the Argentine provinces.

After protesting on several occasions about the return to face-to-face classes, education unions welcomed the health authorities' decision.

On Feb. 14, Vizzotti authorized the emerging use of the Sinopharm vaccine for people under the age of 60. Immunization with this Chinese product will begin tomorrow.

So far, Argentina has received 1.2 million Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, which are being used to vaccinate health, security, and army personnel.