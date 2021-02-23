Argentina: Heath Minister Publishes COVID-19 Vaccination List

Most of the citizens who have received the vaccine so far were eligible due to their works in strategic public functions.

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti authorized the publication of the list of citizens who have received COVID-19 vaccines so far to dispel fake news about alleged irregularities in the vaccination process.

Most of the 70 people vaccinated at Posadas Hospital were eligible under Health Ministry Resolution 2883, which states that vaccination is allowed for anyone who performs strategic public functions. Among them are, for example, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and his Foreign Minister.

However, businessman Florencio Aldrey and his family, journalist Horacio Verbitsky, and former President Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003), and his family also appear on the list.

"All necessary measures have been taken to clarify what happened during this very specific, exceptional, and wrong event. The State's responsibility is to answer to justice, and we are willing to do so," stated Vizzotti.

The Argentine government officially approved the emergency use of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm, according to a resolution signed Sunday by the country's Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti.



TheResolution was signed by Vizzotti. pic.twitter.com/o9HZ1XrXzG — Vesna Весна (@Ves_R) February 22, 2021

Due to the irregular vaccination of some personalities, the Health Minister set a new transparency protocol, which includes a vaccination card and the gathering of information to keep track of all applied vaccines. It was also established who can be vaccinated due to performing strategic State functions.

Vizzotti also called on the opposition to be honest and avoid disinformation after Cambiemos Party members published a false list of vaccinated people, involving the TV host Marcelo Tinelli and the Lower House President Sergio Massa's step-parents.

Argentina started vaccination on Dec. 29, after receiving 300.000 Sputnik V. Currently, the country is waiting for 1 million Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, which will be distributed under the new transparency protocols for vaccination.