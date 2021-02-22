Argentina to Receive 1 Million Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Over 3,000 Argentine volunteers took part in the third phase of Sinopharm vaccine clinical trials.

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti Sunday informed that her country will receive this week one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine that will allow the immunization of 500,000 people.

On Sunday, the country approved the Chinese vaccine's emergency use after the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) recommended its inclusion in the national vaccination campaign.

"For its approval, we considered the immunity got by the 3,008 volunteers who took part in the third phase of clinical trials in Argentina," Vizzotti said.

The official also highlighted the vaccine's effectiveness during the clinical trials conducted by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Serbia, Peru, Pakistan, and Morocco.

More than 50 countries are receiving COVID-19 vaccines from China.



Chinese firms like SinoPharm and SinoVac are saving millions of lives in developing nations.#Mexico #Belarus #LatinAmerica https://t.co/uzmaBbWhvO — Global Politics (@Geopol2030) February 21, 2021