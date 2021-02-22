Argentina to Receive 1 Million Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti Sunday informed that her country will receive this week one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine that will allow the immunization of 500,000 people.
On Sunday, the country approved the Chinese vaccine's emergency use after the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) recommended its inclusion in the national vaccination campaign.
"For its approval, we considered the immunity got by the 3,008 volunteers who took part in the third phase of clinical trials in Argentina," Vizzotti said.
The official also highlighted the vaccine's effectiveness during the clinical trials conducted by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Serbia, Peru, Pakistan, and Morocco.
"It is extremely safe. In the trials we have recorded none serious adverse events related to the vaccine," added Pedro Cahn, the head of Sinopharm's trials in Argentina.
This week, the Latin American country also expects to receive a new batch of doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
This Sunday, presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini traveled to Moscow to speed up the shipment of a new lot, which has been delayed due to the increased vaccine demand received by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).