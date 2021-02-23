    • Live
News > Argentina

Argentina and Mexico To Join Efforts in COVID-19 Vaccine Access

  • Alberto Fernandez and Andres Manuel López Obrador met at the National Palace on February 23, 2021.

    Alberto Fernandez and Andres Manuel López Obrador met at the National Palace on February 23, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @CasaRosada

Published 23 February 2021
Fernández explained that Mexico and Argentina share similar limitations when it comes to purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.
 

Argentine president Alberto Fernández has confirmed that his government will join Mexico's claim for an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. This during his first official visit to the Central American nation.

"I want to accompany Mexico's management in favor of the universalization of the vaccine, and accompany Mexico's complaint about how the vaccine has been monopolized in a dozen countries, to the detriment of many others," Fernández said during a meeting with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the press at the National Palace.

Fernández explained that Mexico and Argentina share similar limitations when it comes to purchasing COVID-19 vaccines. Also, he intends to present before the G-20 an initiative to consider the COVID-19 vaccines as a "global good, so that all countries have access to it and can produce it in their countries," the Argentine president said.

For his part, López Obrador recalled that his country had submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations demanding a fair distribution of the vaccines. The resolution "was approved unanimously, to prevent the hoarding of medicines and vaccines, because it is about human rights, the right to life, which is the main human rights," the Mexican president remarked.

Sputnik, Casa Rosada
by teleSUR/esf-MS
