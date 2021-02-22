    • Live
News > Argentina

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Visit To Mexico

  • President Alberto Fernández meets Mexican investors as part of his official visit on February 22, 2021.

    Photo: Twitter/ @CasaRosada

Published 22 February 2021 (5 hours 23 minutes ago)
Opinion

On the first day of his visit, Fernandez met with Mexican investors in Argentina to discuss the economy's sectors considered strategic and open to direct foreign investment.
 

President Alberto Fernandez arrived in Mexico on Monday for a two-day official visit, the first one that an Argentine head of state has carried out in almost a decade.

Fernández and his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold talks on "the main issues on the bilateral, regional and multilateral agenda, among them the historical collaboration to produce, package and distribute vaccines against COVID-19, as well as the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency," the Mexican government detailed in a statement.

"President Alberto Fernandez met with Mexican businessmen who have investments in Argentina."

On the first day of his visit, Fernandez met with Mexican investors in Argentina to discuss the economy's sectors considered strategic and open to direct foreign investment.

In this sense, Argentina's Foreign Ministry has explained that the priority in its post-pandemic agenda is "to accelerate trade missions in countries in which Argentina has a strategic relationship, such as Mexico and the Central American markets."

Fernández is expected to meet Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday at the National Palace. On Wednesday, he will give a speech as part of the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Promulgation of the Plan of Iguala and the Flag's Day in Guerrero state.

  

    

Prensa Latina, Telam, Gobierno de Mexico
by teleSUR/esf-MS
