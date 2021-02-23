Argentina's President Seeks To Boost Cooperation With Mexico

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday will meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) as part of his official visit to the Central American country.

"Fernandez is our special guest at the 200th anniversary of Mexico's Independence celebration," said AMLO, who also highlighted the excellent cooperation on economic and health issues held between both countries in the past year.

This morning, both Presidents and Mexico's and Argentina's Foreign Ministers shared a working breakfast to discuss bilateral affairs like the joint production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which active compound is produced in Argentina and then transported to Mexico to complete the last production stage.

Fernandez will also hold a meeting with Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, who has contributed to funding the binational COVID-19 vaccine production project.

Argentine president @alferdez joins AMLO at his daily press conference in an attempt to solidify a left-wing front in Latin America pic.twitter.com/AnIVAFOECR — JP Spinetto (@JPSpinetto) February 23, 2021

Fernandez, who is paying a three-day State visit to Mexico, on Monday met with twelve Mexican businessmen to promote investments in the South American country.

"We are partners. Argentina will be well if you are well," Fernandez said after the businessmen acknowledged that now is the best time to invest in his country.

Yesterday's agenda also included visiting the Liomont laboratories, where he checked the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production. This project foresees the non-profit production of about 200 million doses for Latin American countries.