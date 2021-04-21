Argentina: The Macri Administration Spied On Over 370 People

Congress has evidence that links judges and prosecutors in this espionage scandal.

Argentina's Congress on Tuesday denounced that former President Mauricio Macri's government (2015-2019) implemented a systematic plan of illegal political espionage against over 370 people as a method of domination and extortion.

"Macri created a parallel, clandestine, and secret State," Congress' Bicameral Commission for Oversight and Monitoring of Intelligence Agencies informed.

The Congress investigated the Macri administration after complaints from the ruling "Front of All" party. After months of inquiries, authorities collected confessions of intelligence agents who admitted committing espionage.

"We have evidence that links former authorities and members of the Argentine judicial system in this espionage scandal," Bicameral Commission President Leopoldo Moreau said.

The Commission urged an investigation on several judges, prosecutors, and Court members who may have been involved in illegal surveillance. From 2015 to 2019, about 308 public persons, such as Vice President Cristina Fernandez, were victims of spying by the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI). Macri also ordered the surveillance of 70 social, community, and religious leaders. "This espionage network was designed with premeditation and malice aforethought. It used the hegemonic media and the Judiciary system to subjugate hundreds of citizens," Moreau condemned.