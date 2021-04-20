Argentina Now First Latin American Country to Produce Sputnik V

Argentina became the first Latin American nation to start producing Sputnik V, a vaccine developed by Russia against COVID-19. The news was announced this Tuesday by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the official publication, the first batch of Sputnik V will be sent to the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, as the institution responsible for developing this vaccine.

This will comply with the quality control protocol that must guarantee the production process. As planned, the full production of this drug against the coronavirus will take place this coming June.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to register the use of the vaccine from the Eurasian country after the vaccination schedule with the drug was launched there last December 29.

The production of the Russian vaccine in Argentinean territory is an advantage not only for the South American nation, but also for others in South and Central America, to which exports of the drug could be directed from there.

These sub-regions could also benefit from vaccine candidates developed in the continent, among them those created by Cuba (five in total: Soberana 02, Abdala, Soberana 01, Mambisa and Soberana Plus).