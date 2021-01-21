Argentina's President Gets Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Alberto Fernandez thanked health care workers for their fight against the pandemic and those involved in the vaccine's development and distribution.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Thursday received the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Buenos Aires.

Fernandez, 60, reaffirmed the drug's safety and efficacy after receiving the injection in his left arm at the Posadas Hospital.

"The government's priority is for the majority of Argentines to be immunized as soon as possible," the president said, recalling that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on Dec. 29.

"I want to thank health workers for their fight against the pandemic and those involved in the vaccine's development and distribution," he added, emphasizing his admiration for the Russian Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V



Argentina's officials will be the next ones to be vaccinated to reassure those who have doubts about the drug. Sputnik V has been the target of defamatory campaigns to discourage people from acquiring it. Fernandez mentioned that Argentina will try to purchase all the vaccines available in the international market to immunize the population. On December 29, the first shipment of the Russian vaccine arrived in Argentina. In the next few days, the Latin American country will receive another 5 million doses of the product. Healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the COVID-19 were the first ones to received the Sputnik V shots.