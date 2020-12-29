Argentina Kicks off COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign

Those who are working closely with the disease on a daily basis are the first to be protected.

Argentina's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on Monday, following a national operation to distribute 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine across the country.

Subnational governments offered details on the vaccination plan in each district. In Buenos Aires, the Sputnik V vaccine will be applied to health personnel at 110 hospitals in 89 municipalities.

"After so many months of the pandemic, we are facing a very important moment. We finally have a vaccine that will allow us to generate the necessary defenses to prevent contagion," Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof said.

Authorities conceived the distribution of 2,250 doses in the province of Misiones, while 1,300 doses were received in La Rioja, 1,700 in Formosa, and 3,150 in Corrientes.

After front line health personnel get vaccinated, the vaccination will reach security and education workers, people over 60 years of age, and people between 18 and 59 years old who are at risk due to pre-existing diseases.

One more video about the #SputnikV delivery to Argentina. The Argentinian team, which travelled 13,500 km to collect the vaccine shipment, learned something about Russia in the process. Like the Kalinka song. pic.twitter.com/NJ8qgOz6jD — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 25, 2020

La Pampa Health Undersecretary Gustavo Vera noted that the population to be vaccinated in Cordoba province could reach 113,000 people.

"Those who are working closely with the disease on a daily basis are the first to be protected...other doses will arrive later and will be distributed among the 34 hospitals in the province's interior," he said.

President Alberto Fernandez pledges to vaccinate the population through a scheme that includes another Sputnik V vaccine shipment in February next year.