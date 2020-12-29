Argentineans to Hold Vigil in Support of Safe Abortion Bill

This Tuesday, the Senate will decide whether Argentina will become one of the few Latin American countries in legalizing safe abortion.

Argentina's feminist movements Tuesday called for a vigil in front of Congress to accompany the Senate vote on the Safe Abortion bill.

The vote, which will begin on Tuesday afternoon and end on Wednesday morning, will also be accompanied by anti-abortion demonstrations.

The square in front of the Congress will be divided with a fence. The left side will be set for women's rights activists, while the right side will be for those that oppose to safe, legal, and free abortion.

During the session, the "green" scenario, the color that identifies those who support legalization, "will transmit live senators' main interventions," a feminist activist Yanina Waldhorn informed.