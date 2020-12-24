Argentina's Senate To Debate the Safe Abortion Law Next Week

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez on Thursday informed that the Senate will have its last debate session on the Safe Abortion bill on Dec 29.
The bill on Voluntary Pregnancy Interruption and 'The Thousand Days' plan, an initiative to accompany maternity and early childhood, were approved by the Congress on Dec. 11.
Three days later, the bills passed to the Senate, which will decide whether to approve them or not. Next Tuesday's special session will be decisive. If they are approved without modifications, both will become law that same day.
While 'The Thousand Day' Plan has the support of all parties, the Safe Abortion bill has the Senate split between those who support abortion and those who reject it.
If the lawmakers decide to make modifications, the bills will have to go back to Congress. However, the leftist Front of All party will seek support from the Senate to pass the Safe Abortion bill into law on New Year's Eve.
This bill, which allows voluntary pregnancy interruption until the 14th week of gestation, was drafted by President Alberto Fernandez's administration in November 2020.
In 2018, during Mauricio Macri's government (2015-2019), a safe abortion bill was discussed for the first time, but the senators rejected the initiative.