Argentina's Senate To Debate the Safe Abortion Law Next Week

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez on Thursday informed that the Senate will have its last debate session on the Safe Abortion bill on Dec 29.

The bill on Voluntary Pregnancy Interruption and 'The Thousand Days' plan, an initiative to accompany maternity and early childhood, were approved by the Congress on Dec. 11.

Three days later, the bills passed to the Senate, which will decide whether to approve them or not. Next Tuesday's special session will be decisive. If they are approved without modifications, both will become law that same day.

While 'The Thousand Day' Plan has the support of all parties, the Safe Abortion bill has the Senate split between those who support abortion and those who reject it.

Legalising abortion addresses a key public health issue: that thousands of people lose their lives every year because they lack access to safe services.



On 28th December, Argentina will vote on a bill to legalise abortion.



