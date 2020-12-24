Argentina Gets the First Doses of the Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

"It was a country-to-country agreement, which shows the strength of our foreign relations. Today is a day of happiness for all," Cafiero declared as he informed the vaccination campaign will kick off next week.
Over the next 12 hours, President Alberto Fernandez' administration expects to distribute the first doses in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. On Saturday, the Sputnik V doses will be received by the country's capitals and head towns.
Health personnel will be the first to receive the vaccine in a process that will be guarded by the federal police authorities.