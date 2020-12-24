    • Live
Argentina Gets the First Doses of the Russian Vaccine Sputnik V
  • Airport workers unload the first containers of the Russian vaccine, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2020.

    Airport workers unload the first containers of the Russian vaccine, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 24 December 2020
The COVID-19 vaccine is the first one to arrive in the Latin American country, which will carry out the largest vaccination campaign in its history.

The first 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, destined to immunize against the new coronavirus, arrived in Argentina from Moscow on Thursday.

Argentina To Get Its First Sputnik V Shipment on Christmas Day

"Argentina will carry out the largest vaccination campaign in our history," Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero said as he assured the doses generate "hope and expectation among the people."

Aerolineas Argentinas' Airbus A330-200 left Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Wednesday night. After an 18-hour flight, it reached Argentina at 10h25 local time.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Buenos Aires after weeks of dialogue between Russian and Argentine authorities. 

"It was a country-to-country agreement, which shows the strength of our foreign relations. Today is a day of happiness for all," Cafiero declared as he informed the vaccination campaign will kick off next week.

Over the next 12 hours, President Alberto Fernandez' administration expects to distribute the first doses in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. On Saturday, the Sputnik V doses will be received by the country's capitals and head towns.

Health personnel will be the first to receive the vaccine in a process that will be guarded by the federal police authorities.

Argentina COVID-19 Sputnik V Pandemic Russia Latin America

Santiago Cafiero

