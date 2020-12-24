Argentina Gets the First Doses of the Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

The COVID-19 vaccine is the first one to arrive in the Latin American country, which will carry out the largest vaccination campaign in its history.

The first 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, destined to immunize against the new coronavirus, arrived in Argentina from Moscow on Thursday.

"Argentina will carry out the largest vaccination campaign in our history," Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero said as he assured the doses generate "hope and expectation among the people."

Aerolineas Argentinas' Airbus A330-200 left Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Wednesday night. After an 18-hour flight, it reached Argentina at 10h25 local time.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Buenos Aires after weeks of dialogue between Russian and Argentine authorities.

They are here. The vaccine is here ����. First doses arrived. Next months will still be very hard, but this is the beginning of the end.

Thanks to the Russian scientists ������

Thanks @sputnikvaccine ��✌#SputnikV pic.twitter.com/VhkpkOwQsR — Ezequiel Ferrero (@ezeferrero) December 24, 2020