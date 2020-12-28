Over 200 Venezuelans Have Returned Home From Chile

The night before, another 120 Venezuelans returned from Argentina, on Sunday night. The Foreign Ministry explained that these Venezuelans "were stranded and in a vulnerable situation" as a result of the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry reported on Monday that over 200 citizens returned to the country on a flight from Chile as part of the Return to the Homeland Plan.

According to Venezuelan authorities, 216 Venezuelans arrived Monday to the Maiquetía International Airport in the Northern state of La Guaira. Moreover, another 120 returned from Argentina on Sunday night. The Foreign Ministry detailed that these Venezuelans "were stranded and in a vulnerable situation" as a result of the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#EnFotos �� | Como parte de los operativos especiales del #PlanVueltaALaPatria arribó a Maiquetía vuelo de @LAConviasa con 216 compatriotas que se encontraban en la República de Chile ���� por motivos de la cuarentena y en situación de vulnerabilidad.#FANBEsPueblo pic.twitter.com/CzcwnXF34W — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) December 28, 2020

"In Pictures | As part of the special operations of the #PlanVueltaALaPatria, a flight arrived in Maiquetía on Conviasa with 216 compatriots who were in the Republic of Chile due to quarantine and in a situation of vulnerability."

The Ministry assured that all humanitarian flights are receiving "the corresponding medical and health care to diagnose possible causes of COVID-19." Already 180 Venezuelans have been repatriated from Argentina thanks to this humanitarian bridge promoted by the Venezuelan government.

The Returned to the Homeland Plan was created by President Nicolás Maduro in 2018. The Foreign Ministry points out that, ever since, more than 22,000 people have been repatriated.