Argentina: Ex-President Menem Was Induced Into Coma

The 90-year-old politician served for two consecutive terms as President of his country.

Argentina's former President Carlos Menem (1989-1999) is in an induced coma at Los Arcos Clinical in Buenos Aires, after suffering kidney failure in the midst of a delicate health condition.

On December 15, Menem was hospitalized for a prostate check-up, after being diagnosed with a urinary infection that complicated his heart problems.

In the last few days, it was reported that he had registered a slight improvement until Thursday morning when he suffered a "renal decompensation" and was inducted into a coma.

"Dad is fighting it, we are accompanying him. We are believers and we entrust ourselves to God Almighty," Zulemita Menem twitted.

Argentina ya tiene vacuna contra el Covid-19. Nuestra sincera gratitud con @sputnikvaccine y con el presidente Vladimir Putin por el compromiso que han demostrado con nuestro país.



Se abre un camino de esperanza, pero la pandemia aun no ha terminado. Debemos seguir cuidándonos. pic.twitter.com/M76AohCU99 — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 24, 2020

The meme reads, "Argentina already has a vaccine against Covid-19. Our sincere gratitude to Sputnik vaccine and President Vladimir Putin for the commitment they have shown to our country."

Menem, who turned 90 in July, has been hospitalized twice this year for a case of pneumonia that forced him to be transferred to the intensive care unit.

A lawyer by profession, he served two consecutive terms as president from 1989 until 1999. Between 1973 and 1976, he also served as governor of La Rioja province where he was born.

Having actively participated in debates, he currently holds a mandate as a senator for La Rioja until 2023.