Argentina: Buenos Aires Province Secures Covaxin Vaccines

The subnational government will buy 15 million doses of this Indian-produced vaccine.

Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof confirmed an agreement with the Indian Barat-Biotech lab to acquire 15 million Covaxin vaccines.

Buenos Aires will become the first Argentinean province to secure such a vaccine provision deal on its own.

Covaxin is still under safety protocol protocols by the Drug, Food, and Medical Technologies National Administration, which is in charge of approving vaccines' emergency use.

Provincial Health Minister Daniel Gollan explained that Covaxin was made up of inactive virus samples and shows 82 percent of efficiency.

The meme reads, "We surpassed 17 million doses distributed nationwide. Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate. Let's take care of ourselves more than ever."

On Thursday, local authorities informed a record number of vaccinations in Buenos Aires province, where 4 million people have been already immunized.

Kicillof announced also the beginning of open vaccinations for people over 70 years old starting on Saturday.

"As long as Barat-Biotech lab has vaccine supplies, Buenos Aires will have its doses...We have signed an open and flexible agreement," Cabinet Chief Carlos Bianco said.