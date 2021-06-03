Argentina To Start Large-Scale Production of Sputnik V Vaccine

The vaccine's components 1 and 2 produced by Argentinean Richmond labs were able to meet the standards set by the Russian Gamaleya Institute.

On Wednesday, Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti informed that COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccines will be soon produced in the South American nation, following the approval by the Russian Gamaleya Institute of the doses' samples produced in Richmond labs.

Vizzotti confirmed that the three batches of the vaccine components 1 and 2 were able to meet the standards, so progress will be made in importing antigens to start large-scale local production.

On Thursday night, 815,150 doses of Sputnik V component 1 will arrive at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires to advance the country's incorporation in the production chain. In the upcoming weeks, 400,000 doses of component 2 will also be delivered.

"We are very excited about the possibility of producing Sputnik V in Argentina. It will be a great opportunity to make progress in the fight against the pandemic not only in Argentina but also in Latin America," President Alberto Fernandez said when closing the production deal.

RDIF, Laboratorios Richmond launched production of #SputnikV in Argentina, the first country in Latin America to manufacture Sputnik V. Watch this exclusive video of the first vials of Sputnik V coming off the production line at @richmond_lab facility. pic.twitter.com/zMfQKIWywj — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 20, 2021

Sputnik V vaccine has 97.6 percent effectiveness based on analyst data from the vaccinated population between Dec. 5, 2020, and March this year.

Argentina was the first Latin American country to officially register the Sputnik V vaccine through an emergency use authorization, starting the vaccine's use on Dec. 29, 2020.

As of Thursday morning, the South American nation had received 15.873.090 COVID-19 vaccines, 13.079.195 of which have been already applied.