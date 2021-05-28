Argentina Extends the Layoffs Ban for 30 Days

Due to the effects of the pandemic, the unemployment rate increased from 11.3 percent in 2019 to 13.9 percent in 2020.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez decreed a 30-days extension of the ban on layoffs and suspensions to protect employment amid the pandemic.

Adopted in March 2020, the layoffs' suspension prevents employers from dismissing employees without just cause or on grounds of lack or reduction of work and force majeure.

Cabinet's Chief of Staff Deputy-director Cecilia Todesca said the ban had shown "very good results" regarding the protection of employment and companies' capacities.

Between 2019 and 2020, the unemployment rate within the Argentinean economically active population (EAP) increased from 11.3 percent to 13.9 percent, which represents the highest figure in the last decade.

Ya estamos en La Habana con @cecilianicolini para conocer de parte de las autoridades sanitarias e investigadorxs de Cuba los avances del desarrollo de las vacunas Abdala y Soberana. pic.twitter.com/fxg3hW47VO — Carla Vizzotti (@carlavizzotti) May 27, 2021

The meme reads, "We are already in Havana with President's advisor Cecilia Nicolini to learn from the Cuban health authorities and researchers about the progress in the development of the Abdala and Soberana vaccines."

Only 43.7 percent of the EAP managed to access jobs with full rights, 13.9 percent of this group was openly unemployed, and 14.5 percent was subject to unstable underemployment, including temporary or unpaid work.

In 2020, at least 46.4 percent of employed people lacked contributions to the social security system, while 32.4 percent in this social segment did not have health coverage through a mutual or prepaid health insurance company.

As of Friday morning, Argentina had reported 3,663,215 COVID-19 cases and 76,135 related deaths.