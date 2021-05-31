    • Live
Argentine Health Minister Highlights Productive Visit to Cuba

  • Cuba and Argentina discussed Latin American and Caribbean cooperation in confronting COVID-19, Cuba's vaccine candidates and other medicines developed by the country.

    Cuba and Argentina discussed Latin American and Caribbean cooperation in confronting COVID-19, Cuba's vaccine candidates and other medicines developed by the country. | Photo: Twitter/@DiazCanelB

Published 31 May 2021 (2 hours 2 minutes ago)
The Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, described the visit to Cuba as very productive and pointed out that they hope to collaborate to accelerate the production process of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by the Island.

Vizzotti added that the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernández, talked about working together ensure that all Latin America can have access to these vaccines.

During the visit to Havana, the Argentinean Minister of Health learned first-hand about the development of vaccine candidates and appreciated the development of clinical trials and large-scale production.

"We received yesterday at the Palace of the Revolution Dr. @carlavizzotti, Minister of Health, and @cecilianicolini, Special Advisor to the Presidency, from the sister Republic of Argentina. Embrace of the Great Homeland."

Carla Vizzoti pointed out that they visited the production plants, and in a vaccinating site, she saw the health intervention process carried out on the Island.

Joining Vizzoti was an advisor to the Argentine president, Cecilia Nicolini, a former fellow at Harvard and MIT, who similarly lauded the Cuban's progress in vaccine production and intervention.  

