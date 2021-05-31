Argentine Health Minister Highlights Productive Visit to Cuba

Vizzotti added that the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernández, talked about working together ensure that all Latin America can have access to these vaccines.
RELATED:
Argentina: Gov't Expresses Interest in Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines
During the visit to Havana, the Argentinean Minister of Health learned first-hand about the development of vaccine candidates and appreciated the development of clinical trials and large-scale production.
"We received yesterday at the Palace of the Revolution Dr. @carlavizzotti, Minister of Health, and @cecilianicolini, Special Advisor to the Presidency, from the sister Republic of Argentina. Embrace of the Great Homeland."
Carla Vizzoti pointed out that they visited the production plants, and in a vaccinating site, she saw the health intervention process carried out on the Island.
Joining Vizzoti was an advisor to the Argentine president, Cecilia Nicolini, a former fellow at Harvard and MIT, who similarly lauded the Cuban's progress in vaccine production and intervention.