Argentina Postpones Parliamentary Elections Due to COVID-19

Electoral campaigns for the Parliament's seats will start on Sep. 4, and voting will be mandatory for Argentineans who will elect 127 lawmakers and 24 senators.

Argentina's Senate approved the postponement of Parliamentary Primary Elections (PASO) due to the country's pressing COVID-19 situation.

Given that the PASO will take place from Aug. 8 to Sept. 12, the legislative elections will be held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 14.

Lawmakers passed the bill with 56 votes in favor, three against, and two abstentions. Political parties will have until June 19 to register candidates.

"During this additional period, the mass vaccination campaign will continue to contribute for a better care of the greatest possible number of Argentinians who must fulfill their civic duty," lawmakers stressed.

What’s scary for South America is this map, which shows average daily cases per 100,000 people over the last week. The region is, on average, deep red. (Source: @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/23nNOEDMth — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) June 2, 2021

The election postponement comes after an agreement between Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro and Lower Chamber President Sergio Massa on May 7.

As of Thursday morning, the South American nation had confirmed 3,852,156 COVID-19 cases and 79,320 related deaths.