Another Femicide Sparks Outrage in Argentina

The femicide of 21-year-old Guadalupe Curual sparked outrage on Wednesday in Argentina as feminist activists demand an end to gender violence, and the government prioritizes reinforcing the legislation protecting women.

The killing took place on Tuesday night in La Angostura village, Neuquén province. The victim's relatives said to local media outlets that she had filed at least one complaint before getting killed by her ex-partner.

FEMICIDIO EN PLENO CENTRO DE VILLA LA ANGOSTURA

una chica fue asesinada a la vista de todos por su ex. La apuñalo en plena avenida Arrayanes.

La joven lo había denunciado pero nuevamente eso no alcanzo para salvarle la vida a una mujer que sufria violencia y hostigamiento. pic.twitter.com/p5kqnP5ZCi — LUCAS JARA (@lucasjaranqn) February 24, 2021

"MURDER IN THE MIDDLE OF DOWNTOWN VILLA LA ANGOSTURA, a girl was murdered in full view of everyone by her ex. He stabbed her in the middle of Arrayanes Avenue.

The young woman had denounced him, but again that was not enough to save the life of a woman who suffered violence and harassment."



Last week hundreds of women took to the streets against gender violence after the femicide of 18 years old Úrsula Bahillo by a policeman. The demonstrators have denounced most offenders enjoy impunity, although the policeman was prosecuted for gender violence crimes.

According to the Observatory of Gender Violence, 289 femicides occurred in Argentina in 2020 alone, as the rates indicated a femicide every 29 hours. Moreover, 65.5 percent of these crimes are committed by partners or ex-partners of the victims, and over 65 percent take place at the women's homes.