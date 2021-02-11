Argentina: Femicide Victims' Relatives Demand Justice

Citizens request a judicial reform that would allow all sector officials to be trained with a gender perspective.

Argentines on Wednesday marched through several cities to demand justice for femicide victims and policies to prevent gender-based violence.

In Buenos Aires, people gathered in the Mayo Square where they placed photos of dozens of victims, along with their name, age, and a purple flag, which is a symbol of the feminist struggle for women's rights.

"Unfortunately, we have to keep fighting to stop gender-based violence in a society that tolerates sexism," said Alfredo Soggiu, father of a young woman with hydrocephalus who died after being beaten by her ex-boyfriend.

"The government has to do more to stop our women from continuing to die at the hands of men," he added and urged President Alberto Fernandez to hold a meeting with femicide victims' relatives.

MEN: you have the responsibility of rethinking masculinity.



Every 20 hours in Argentina, a man kills a woman. There is a femicide every single day.



What are you doing to change this? https://t.co/WTX1F4zQlH — Ni Una Menos UK (@niunamenos_uk) February 11, 2021

In Rojas city, citizens also marched to demand justice for Ursula Bahillo, 18, who was murdered by her ex-partner, Matias Ezequiel, a 25-year-old policeman.

"Ursula asked for help, but no one listened... She made 18 complaints, which were not enough for Justice to act and protect her. Now we are talking about another femicide that could have been avoided," gender activist Gisela Zamora assured.

"We demand strong public policies to protect girls, adolescents, and women from gender-based violence," Zamora added, demanding a judicial reform that would allow all sector officials to be trained with a gender perspective.

In the first 41 days of 2021, Argentina recorded 44 femicides and 36 gender-related attempted murders.