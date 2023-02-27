American Activists & Inmigrants Reject US Blockade Against Cuba

"We are grateful to these friends and fellow countrymen abroad who express their solidarity with Cuba," President Diaz-Canel stated.

On Sunday, U.S. citizens and Cuban inmigrants took to the streets of Miami, Seattle, New York, and Minneapolis to reject the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

"So many demonstrations of solidarity with Cuba are moving and encouraging. We are grateful to the friends and fellow countrymen abroad who demand a better world without blockade," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In Miami, far-right individuals shouted obsessions against the demonstrators, whom they allegedly accused of terrorists, and plucked the Cuban and American flags carrying their cars.

“People who reject this type of initiative want to prevent ships with fuel, medicine, and food from arriving in Cuba,” stated the U.S. teacher Carlos Lazo, who described the aggressors as haters who want to bring the Cuban people to their knees.

The U.S. government started the blockade against Cuba in June 1959, just months after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, when it decided to cancel this Caribbean country’s sugar quota in the U.S. market.

President John F. Kennedy officialized this coercive policy on Febr. 7, 1962, when he banned the importation of Cuban goods.

African Union Assembly has adopted a resolution vs US Blockade, once again, in which, It acknoleges that the blockade is the main obstacle for Cuba’s implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development#MejorSinBloqueo pic.twitter.com/t41Vyz5LuW — EmbaCuba PaisesBajos (@EmbaCubaHolanda) February 26, 2023

In 1992, the Torricelli Act imposed the extraterritorial character on the blockade because it established sanctions against third nations and ships that traded with Cuba. In 2000, other U.S. laws incorporated more prohibitions on Cuba, such as the prohibition of U.S. citizens from traveling to Cuba as tourists. In 2020, President Donald Trump imposed another 243 economic measures against Cuba, like banning cruise ship travel and airline flights to all Cuban provinces except Havana, canceling consular services in Cuba, and bilateral banking transactions impediment. A year later, the Trump administration also included Cuba in the list of "States sponsoring terrorism," a decision that has highly limited the Caribbean country’s international economic relations. “It is impossible to silence so many voices that denounce this abusive and criminal policy, which punishes our people. Thanks to the solidarity organizations, friends, and Cubans abroad who support our just demand to live without blockade," Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated.