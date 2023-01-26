Cuba Shows Satisfaction With 7th CELAC Summit's Outcomes

"It was a propositional and very promising summit,” chancellor Rodriguez said, stressing that its final declaration condemned the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

On Wednesday, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"It was a propositional and very promising summit,” Rodriguez said, stressing that its final declaration condemned the U.S. blockade against his country and rejected the inclusion of Cuba in the U.S. list of “State sponsors of terrorism.”

He also stressed that the official meetings boosted the CELAC revitalization, which was initiated in 2020 when Mexico assumed the bloc’s pro-tempore presidency.

"Currently, there is a favorable political correlation in the region for integration and cooperation," said Rodriguez, who participated along with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel in the CELAC summit.

#Cuba recognizes the accomplishments of Argentina as president of #CELAC in 2022, and their commitment to strengthen the organization. Under this mechanism of political concertation and integration, the 33 States of Latin America & the Caribbean can work toward common goals. pic.twitter.com/X8SKR6Iqut — Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo (@AnayansiRCamejo) January 23, 2023

On Wednesday, Diaz-Canel met Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who confirmed the interest of his country in deepening bilateral relations and working towards regional integration. "We appreciate the strong support of Cuba and its unfettered commitment to supporting Argentine rights over the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands, which the U.K. currently controls," Fernandez stated. The Argentine President rejected the U.S. coercive measures against Cuba by stressing that such policies are contrary to the United Nations Charter and international law.