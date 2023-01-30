Cuba Welcomes International Mobilizations Against US Blockade

"With renewed energy and solidarity, friends and Cubans living abroad resume the caravans to denounce the shortages caused by the blockade," chancellor Rodriguez stated.

On Sunday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the resumption of international demonstrations demanding the end of the U.S. blockade against his country.

"With renewed energy and solidarity, friends and Cubans living abroad resume the caravans to denounce the shortages and suffering caused by the blockade on Cuban families," Rodriguez said.

On Saturday, supporters of the Cuban Revolution held demonstrations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Nigeria to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the birth of Cuban national hero Jose Marti and call for an end to the U.S. hostile policies towards Cuba.

"The demonstrations in the U.S. seek above all to raise funds to support Cuban children’s hospitals and reiterate the request to President Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the list of States sponsors of terrorism," said Carlos Lazo, an organizer of the "Bridges of Love."

Between August 2021 and February 2022, Cuba registered almost US$ 4 billion in losses due to the U.S. blockade. "Cuba's gross domestic product could have grown 4.5 percent in those months if the blockade had not been in force," Rodriguez said. He considered that the Biden administration’s decision to resume American flights to the Island and authorize remittances are “a step in the right direction, but of a very limited nature”. "These actions do not counteract the most harmful effects of the blockade," the Cuban chancellor said, adding that these initiatives do not regularize bilateral trade or stop the persecution of foreign companies trading with Cuba.