From February 22 to 26, Havana will host the sixth International Salsa Music Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival has invited 27 Cuban music bands such as Los Van Van, Bamboleo and Havana D'Primera as well as foreign musicians. Cuban musician Maykel Blanco, president of the salsa festival, said that the event will unite dancers from across the world.

"Cuba opens its music doors to those who want to dance with us. We share our joy and hearts with first-time and returning visitors," he said, adding that the event features music concerts, salsa classes and DJ presentations, along with sales of CDs and magazines.

"We will perform high-quality music for salsa music lovers. I am certain this fantastic festival will bring a positive outcome," Salsa music artist Haila Maria Mompie said.

Regarding the 2023 Salsa Festival, the tweet recalls that "over 1.4 Black Africans, the kings of rhythm, arrived in Cuba, a true musical power."

The festival is also attended by some 200 international dancers, largely from the United States, France, Colombia, Italy, Panama, Peru and Spain.

"I will have a lot of fun while learning new salsa moves. This is a great opportunity to hone my skills as a salsa dancer," said Paola Bianchi, a 26-year-old Italian.

"Aside from our sandy beaches and protected areas, music is part of the identity of this country," recalled Mario Marin, who works as a salsa professor in central Havana.

Cuba saw a remarkable year-on-year increase in the number of tourist arrivals in January. It estimates that some 3.5 million tourists will visit the Caribbean nation by the end of this year.