Afghanistan Calls for Intl. Assistance in Quake’s Aftermath

The appeal for help came from the supreme leader of the Taliban-run administration, Haibatullah Akhundzada, following the 5.9 earthquake that struck the east of the country early Wednesday.

Akhundzada said via Twitter that "in addition to utilizing all resources within our capability, I am also seeking the support of the international community, aid agencies and humanitarian bodies to assist the quake-affected Afghans in this critical juncture."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had its epicenter 46 km from the city of Kost, the capital of the province of the same name, at a depth of ten kilometers. Paktika province, south of Kost and bordering Pakistan, was also affected by the quake.

At least 1 030 people, including women and children, are reported dead and more than 1 500 injured. The Paktika Department of Information and Culture informed local media that in Gayan and Barmal districts alone, more than 1 000 people died and 1 500 were injured.

Locals said they continue to search for loved ones under the rubble in the quake-hit areas, as hundreds of homes have been left in ruins. Those affected have been living in tents, and some are struggling with congested and dusty roads when it comes to getting the injured to hospitals.

The People of Badakhshan in the far northeastern province collecting donations to the families affected by the recent earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces.#Afghanistan #AfghanistanEarthquake https://t.co/CRX9KLH9Jt — Zabihullah Halim "حلیم" (@ZabiHalim) June 23, 2022

China, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey have pledged to provide humanitarian aid to the stricken areas.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, regretted the disaster and said Pakistan would support the Afghan authorities.

China, for its part, said that everything is ready to send aid to the war-torn nation. Likewise, the European Union (EU) envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, noted that the bloc "is ready to coordinate and provide emergency aid."