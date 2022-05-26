16 People Killed in Attacks in Afghanistan

On Wednesday, May 25, four bombs ripped through a mosque and minibusses in Afghanistan, leaving dead and wounded, killing officials said.

The death toll from these attacks in Afghanistan has risen to at least 16, officials said Thursday, with some attacks claimed by ISIS.



According to a health and police official, at least ten people were killed Wednesday when three bombs were planted in separate minibusses and exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP that "the bombs were planted in three minibusses in different districts of the city," and added that 15 other people were injured.

Najibullah Tawana, head of the Balkh Health Department, said three women were among those killed in the blasts, for which Daesh claimed responsibility on social media.

At least 16 people were killed in multiple deadly explosions that hit a mosque in Kabul and minivans in Mazar-i-Sharif city, north of #Afghanistan. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif. https://t.co/oGtDf1WsuY — Killid Radio - رادیو کلید (@KillidRadio) May 26, 2022

Daesh said on Telegram that its "soldiers" were responsible for the three attacks. Late Wednesday, another bomb exploded inside a mosque in Kabul. A police spokesman in Kabul, Khalid Zadran, said on Twitter that six people were killed in the blast and 18 others were wounded.