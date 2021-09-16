Diaz-Canel Takes Part In Mexico's Independence Day Celebrations

The Cuban President will give a speech during a civic-military parade and discuss issues on the international agenda with President Lopez Obrador.

On Thursday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Mexico to participate in the celebrations for the 221st anniversary of this Latin American country's independence.

"It is an honor to arrive in the beloved Aztec land, the beloved Aztec land, to which Cuba owes, loves, and respects so much," Diaz-Canel tweeted and assured that the Mexican Revolution inspired revolutionary movements in Latin America.

Besides giving a speech during a civic-military parade, Diaz-Canel will hold a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to discuss issues of interest on the bilateral and international agenda amidst the 119th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Recently, AMLO asked President Joe Biden that the United States end its economic blockade against Cuba and reminded him that countries must avoid politicizing humanitarian issues in order to coexist and respect each other.



PresidenciaCuba: RT @CubaMINREX: El primer secretario del Comité Central del Partido Comunista de #Cuba y presidente de la República, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arribó en la mañana de este jueves a la Ciudad de #México para cumplir con una visita oficia… pic.twitter.com/1zrgeAbKk2 — Mario Rivero (@MarioRi90869407) September 16, 2021

The tweet reads, "On Thursday morning, the first secretary of the Communist Party's Central Committee and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, arrived in Mexico City for an official visit."

Following Diaz-Canel’s visit, the Antifascist Committee 4T Big Homeland called several social organizations to rally in front of the Cuban embassy in Mexico to express support for the Cuban Revolution.

"Our country welcomes Diaz-Canel with open arms because Cuba represents progress, international cooperation, and the hope that a better world is possible," the Mexican Communist Party (PCM) also stated.

The Cuban President had previously held two official meetings with AMLO. In 2018, he attended the Mexican President’s swearing-in ceremony and held talks on both country’s political agendas in October 2019.