AMLO Proposes Replacing OAS With Truly Autonomous Organization

AMLO proposes regional integration similar to the European Union to CELAC as the cooperation and consolidation processes in Latin America and the Caribbean are moving forward with CELAC's leadership. The President of Mexico expressed that in this process, the substitution of the OAS for a truly autonomous organization, not a lackey of anyone, should not be ruled out.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed to foreign ministers and prime ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to achieve a regional integration similar to the European Union but attached to the identity, and reality of each country.

"I am aware that this is a complex issue that requires a new political and economic vision. The proposal is to build something similar to the European Union, but attached to our history, reality, and identities," the Mexican President said.

Before representatives of CELAC, during the commemoration of the 238th birthday of the liberator Simón Bolívar, in the Alcazar de Chapultepec, AMLO expressed that in this process, the substitution of the Organization of American States (OAS) for a truly autonomous organization should not be discarded. He stressed the need for an organization in Latin America that is not a lackey to anyone but a mediator at the request and acceptance of the parties in conflict in human rights and democracy matters.

"What is proposed here may seem utopian, however, it must be considered that without the horizon of ideals, we get nowhere and therefore it is worth trying. Let us keep Bolivar's dream alive".

Accompanied by the writer Isabel Allende, guest of honor at the ceremony, the head of the capital's Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and members of his Cabinet, the head of the Executive expressed that it is time for a new coexistence among all Latin American countries because the model imposed two centuries ago is already exhausted and has no future.

"We must put aside the dilemma of integrating with the United States or opposing it defensively. It is time to express another option, that of dialoguing with U.S. leaders and convincing and persuading them that a new relationship with Latin American countries is possible".

He considered that there are unbeatable conditions to achieve this purpose of respecting each other and walking together without anyone being left behind.



