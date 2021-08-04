AMLO Will Defend Low Service Tariffs for Gas, Providers Warned

Since Tuesday, some gas distributors in Mexico City stopped providing gas and threatened to extend the initiative to the rest of the country, aiming to force the government to step back on the decision to regulate and lower gas prices.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Wednesday that his government could take legal actions against domestic gas providers if they insist on staging a nationwide strike against low service tariffs.

"We are analyzing filing complaints against those who refuse to comply with their obligation to provide the service, from distributors to commission agents," the president is known as AMLO said.

Fuimos electos para representar al pueblo. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/LtYS0fPHcb — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 4, 2021

"We were elected to represent the people. Morning press conference."

Lopez Obrador said that the government was making all arrangements to secure gas supply in an emergency situation starting with Mexico City, the Valley, and Pachuca and remarked that the strike does not affect the whole country yet.