AMLO Doubles Down in Defense of Cuba: Blockade Main Cause

"No one should be surrounded; they must be fully free; one should not act in this way because it violates human rights and is contrary to universal brotherhood. It is my position that there should be no interference, that the principles of non-intervention, self-determination or peaceful conflict resolution are respected," the head of state, known as AMLO, said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador remarked once again that the U.S. blockade against Cuba is the leading cause of suffering on the island. This, after condemning calls to military interventions in the aftermath of the July 11 disturbances.

"I ascribe the situation in Cuba to the United States blockade because no one can sell to Cuba and if a company does it, it is sanctioned," the president said, noticing that the United Nations General Assembly votes every year against the unilateral economic siege as "no one can be isolated."

If you want to help Cuba, says #AMLO, *then end the illegal blockade*.pic.twitter.com/gNCw7ylTDE — Kurt Hackbarth �� (@KurtHackbarth) July 12, 2021

"No one should be surrounded; they must be fully free; one should not act in this way because it violates human rights and is contrary to universal brotherhood. It is my position that there should be no interference, that the principles of non-intervention, self-determination or peaceful conflict resolution are respected," the head of state, known as AMLO, said.

The Mexican president doubled down on his defense of the Cuban revolution denouncing the information group Article 19 financed directly by the United States embassy in Mexico to mislead people by sharing fake images of Sunday´s demonstrations.