AMLO: Mexico's Proposal on Peace for Ukraine To Reach UNGA

Mexico's peace proposal on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be presented this week at the UNGA.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would present the proposal at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, U.S.

Andrés Manuel López ObradorAMLO said in his morning press conference from the National Palace that Mexico advocates peace, not war, not economic sanctions, not arms shipments, and called to promptly initiate dialogue to stop the suffering, displaced, refugees and deaths.



In this regard, the president also referred to the detrimental effect of the conflict on the world economy, noting that inflation worldwide has skyrocketed due to such a crisis.

Dialogue is crucial in the current circumstances, according to AMLO, who said it is urgent to care for the interests of the people, and the suffering of the people, accepting that the elites' interests differ from the peoples' interests, who oppose the war.

AMLO @lopezobrador cuestiona envío de armas a Ucrania para alargar el conflicto, además, rechazó las sanciones impuestas a Rusia ���� por parte de la UE ���� y Occidente. pic.twitter.com/1XQuYfV1m9 — ❦��������⋆࿇ ������������������ ࿇ᵒᶠᶠᶤᶜᶤᵃˡ �� (@AlexaMargaRevo) September 21, 2022

AMLO questions the shipment of weapons to Ukraine to prolong the conflict; he also rejected the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU and the West.

Mexico's proposal involves the creation of an International Peace Commission aimed at promoting the achievement of an agreement between Russia's and Ukraine's leaders and seeking a comprehensive truce.

The Commission will be chaired by the heads of state of India, the Vatican and the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN).