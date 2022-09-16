Mexico's Peace Proposal for Ukraine

Mexico proposes the prompt creation of a committee for dialogue and peace concerning the current conflict in Ukraine.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his speech on the anniversary of the Cry of Independence: "The Mexican government proposes that instead of continuing to feed this painful and absurd war, a commission for dialogue and peace be formed immediately."

The International Peace Commission would be composed of the heads of state of India and the Vatican and chaired by the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

AMLO denounced the UN's failure to prevent war conflicts and added: "Even more reprehensible is the behavior of the great powers that explicitly or silently position themselves in the face of conflict only to serve their hegemonic interests."

"We cannot avoid the suspicion that, although it may seem perverse, unbelievable, this war, like many others, is being fueled by the interests of the war industry," the Mexican president said.

������ "¡Muera la corrupción, muera el clasismo y muera el racismo!" Fueron las palabras de AMLO al dar el Grito de Independencia. Así se vivieron los festejos patrios en la capital del país ���� pic.twitter.com/j7TBPC2FxO — a3noticiasqro (@a3noticiasqro) September 16, 2022

"Death to corruption, death to classism and death to racism!" They were the words of AMLO when giving the Cry of Independence. This is how the patriotic celebrations were lived in the country's capital.

In his speech, he also referred to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. "From this public square, the main square of the Mexican Republic, we commit ourselves to continue demanding the freedom of Julian Assange," AMLO also said.

Today, Mexico celebrates the 212th anniversary of the Grito de Dolores, which paved the way for the independence struggles from the then Viceroyalty of New Spain.