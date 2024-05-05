AMLO Claims Sovereignty Defense 162 Years After Puebla Battle

The May 5th of 1962, was fought the historic Battle of Puebla, in the nears of that city. It was a war between the armies of Mexico under Ignacio Zaragoza and the Second French Empire under Charles Ferdinand Latrille.

To conmemorate the date, the Mexican president Andrés manuel López Obrador claimed this Sunday the defense of national sovereignty, where he rejected that Mexico wants to be a colony or protectorate of another nation or global economic power.

In April 1862 French troops landed in the port of Veracruz, undertaking a military campaign to the center of the Republic. The "Battle of May 5" took place on the hill of Loreto, at the top of which was a chapel that was conditioned as a fort to defend the city of Puebla.

162 Aniversario de la Batalla de Puebla https://t.co/i2JB0QGibX — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 5, 2024

"Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign nation. We are not and never want to be a colony or a protectorate of any foreign government, be it Russia, China, France or the United States," he said before starting the civic military parade in the city of Puebla, in the center of the country.

"The best tribute we can pay to those who 162 years ago defended the homeland from aggression and foreign voracity is to invoke their memory to tell them that the Mexicans of this generation, we have recovered sovereignty, national dignity and freedom to decide Mexico’s course without foreign interference or pressure," said López Obrador.

The head of state also said that Mexico is open to economic integration, multilateral cooperation, as well as a relationship of respect between countries and a policy of good-neighbourliness, in addition to being in favour of friendship between peoples.

"We have left behind a time of surrender and submission. We are committed to building a truly democratic Mexico and fighting corruption, inequality and poverty; and that the seed of the example of those who fought in the Battle of Puebla has fallen in fertile soil," he said.