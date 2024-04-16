The Mexican Embassy Attack is Not a Frivolous Matter: AMLO

At the CELAC summit, President Lopez Obrador asked Latin American countries to join the Mexican complaint against Ecuador before the International Court.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) stressed that the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito "is not frivolous."

Previously, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said that he would invite AMLO to eat “ceviche” or “tacos” to solve the diplomatic crisis unleashed by that event. When asked about those statements, the Mexican president had a blunt response.

"There is no comment because this matter is not frivolous," Lopez Obrador told reporters during his morning press conference.

On Monday, during an interview with the Australian channel SBS, Noboa even stated that Mexico first violated international conventions by protecting former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, who had been prosecuted for corruption, inside its embassy.



#Ecuador | This is how the security forces of Daniel Noboa's Government broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, to kidnap former Vice President Jorge Glas. pic.twitter.com/kftF1RMc7h — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

AMLO also did not make any comment on this interpretation of events, which tacitly implies transferring the blame for what happened at the embassy to Mexico itself.

Instead, during the virtual summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Lopez Obrador asked countries to join the complaint that Mexico filed against Ecuador at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We appreciate the solidarity of the majority of Latin America and the Caribbean governments and peoples. We also want to propose to you, if you consider it viable and feasible, that you join us by signing the ICJ complaint," AMLO said in his initial message at the CELAC summit.

The Mexican complaint seeks the expulsion of Ecuador from the United Nations, "as long as there is no apology and an offer of non-repetition," AMLO said, specifying that this measure measure will prevent Ecuador from doing "something nasty" again such as the raid on the Mexican embassy that occurred on April 5.

President Lopez Obrador hopes that the International Court of Justice will rule on the violation of Mexican sovereignty and that its resolution will subsequently be dealt with by the United Nations General Assembly so that the countries can vote on it.

"If this is not done, the United Nations will remain like a vase, nothing more than an ornament," the Mexican leader pointed out.