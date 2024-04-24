US Human Rights Report Tramples on Countries' Sovereignty: AMLO

U.S. leaders consider themselves to be "the judges of the world," Mexican President Lopez Obrador stated.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) accused the United States of trampling on other countries' sovereignty with its report on the state of human rights around the globe.

Previously, on Monday, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor released its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2023

"Who are they? Who voted at the United Nations for the State Department or the United States government to be the judge in the world and determine who behaves well or who behaves badly?," AMLO questioned.

"We do not issue a letter of good conduct because it is not our responsibility," Lopez Obrador told his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.



#FMsays The China 2023 human rights report issued by the US Department of State is filled with lies and bias, FM spokesman Wang Wenbin said while slamming the US for tramping human rights by vetoing the UN Security Council's efforts to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza… pic.twitter.com/xfCeZUq9ap — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 23, 2024

"But they were left with this mania from 200 years ago, since the Monroe Doctrine," he said, referring to the 19th-century U.S. policy of interfering in the internal affairs of Latin American and Caribbean countries to protect the U.S. interests.

His statements came a day after the U.S. State Department issued a report alleging human rights violations prevail in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador maintained that his administration has been respectful of U.S. internal affairs since coming to power in December 2018 and expects the same from the United States. "They should be respectful of us," said the Mexican president.