Ecuadorian Government's Actions Are Arrogant, Shameful: AMLO

The Ecuadorian people do not deserve the government they currently have, Mexican ambassador Serur said.

On Sunday, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) described as "arrogant" and "shameful" the actions of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's administration, who declared Ambassador Raquel Serur persona non grata and ordered the raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

"Over the weekend, we supervised works and programs in Chiapas, Nayarit, and Sinaloa. At the same time, we addressed the arrogant and shameful actions of the Ecuadorian government. By the way, I really liked the words of our Ambassador Raquel Serur," he said.

Upon her return to Mexico on Sunday, Serur held a press conference after AMLO broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador due to the Ecuadorian police's raid on the Mexican embassy to apprehend former Vice President Jorge Glas, whom Mexico had granted political asylum.

"I left Ecuador with my head held high and arrived in Mexico with the satisfaction of duty fulfilled... President Noboa made a mistake by making a decision that not only breaks with everything established by international conventions but also shows ignorance of the reality of his people," she said.

#Ecuador | Ecuadorian police officers on night Friday forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian Vice President #JorgeGlas is holed up. Glas was detained in this irruption#Mexico pic.twitter.com/towCHSLYga — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 6, 2024

"The assault on our embassy is of such magnitude that the current Ecuadorian government still cannot comprehend what it did to its people, who do not deserve the government they currently have," Serur added.

"It is an administration that improvises and disregards the art of politics and good governance, that disregards the significance of asylum and its importance as an institution in Mexico's and Latin America's diplomatic life, that does not understand that a State can protect and safeguard a person's life without judging whether that person is innocent or guilty," the Mexican diplomat emphasized.

On Sunday, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it will go to the International Court of Justice to file a complaint against Ecuador for violating its sovereignty.