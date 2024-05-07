ALBA-TCP Rejects the Removal of TeleSUR Signal From DTT in Argentina

ALBA assures that the elimination of teleSUR only shows the will to suppress the freedom of the Argentine people.

On Tuesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas Free Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) rejects the removal ofteleSUR signal from the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) channel lineup in Argentine.

In the words of the alliance, neoliberal action seeks censorship and undermines the right to inform and be informed. ALBA assures that the elimination of teleSUR only shows the will to suppress the freedom of the Argentine people.

"Televisora del Sur (teleSUR) was created as an alternative instrument to promote the dissemination of the realities of the peoples of the South in their processes of integration and shared development," added ALBA.

The Bolivarian coalition also highlighted the importance of teleSUR nowadays, being "one of the most respected and consulted sources of information in the Americas and the whole world".

In addition to rejecting ALBA-TCP, "it regrets this type of action and hopes that, sooner or later, the signal of this important means of communication for the union and truth of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean will be restored".

Argentina’s decision to eliminate Telesur’s signal has also been rejected by coalition leaders such as President Nicolás Maduro himself who called the action a reflection of the fear of Argentine President Javier Milei.