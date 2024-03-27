TeleSUR Was Awarded the El Maestro Prize

The distinction recognizes teleSUR's efforts to offer a different perspective on the global information landscape.

At the closing of the Homeland Colloquium held in Havana, the guild of Cuban journalists awarded teleSUR President Patricia Villegas with the Felix Elmusa distinction and conferred upon teleSUR the El Maestro prize.

"This medal means a lot to us. Have our commitment and the certainty that we are there on the front line, telling what needs to be told, learning to tell it on these new platforms to do it better and reach more people in the world with our truth," Villegas said.

The awarding of these distinctions underscores the recognition of the effort and dedication of teleSUR and its team to offer a different perspective on the global news landscape, highlighting voices and contexts often marginalized by mainstream media.

Through the years, the Homeland Colloquium has become a fundamental meeting point for dialogue and reflection on the current challenges of Latin American journalism.

It brought together experts and journalists who exchanged experiences, visions, and proposals to strengthen the role of journalism in building fairer and better informed societies.

This international event concluded leaving a legacy of dialogue, learning, and commitment to a journalism that seeks not only to inform but to transform social reality, strengthen democracy, and promote a greater understanding of the 21st century's global challenges.