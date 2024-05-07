Milei's TeleSUR Censorship Reflects Fear: President Maduro

"You won't be able to censor teleSUR. Milei, rest assured that teleSUR will be able to do more than you," President Maduro said.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claimed that Argentine President Javier Milei is afraid of the "truth of the people."

Earlier, the multi-state channel teleSUR denounced that the Milei administration prohibited the broadcast of its signal on the Argentine open digital television system.

"Milei, you are afraid of the truth of the people," Maduro said, emphasizing that Argentinians will still be able to watch teleSUR through social media.

"You will not be able to censor teleSUR. Milei, rest assured that teleSUR will be able to do more than you," the Bolivarian leader added.

As soon as news of the actions against teleSUR emerged, other senior Venezuelan officials criticized the new attack on freedom of expression in Latin America.

2 days ago in Latin America's China Challenge: A Conversation with SOUTHCOM Commander General Laura Richardson, referred, among other topics, to the information battle and laments the impact of Sputnik, RT and teleSUR �� pic.twitter.com/BrDNQ4RjX0 — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) October 13, 2023

"The media censorship against TeleSUR in Argentina represents a serious attack on the right to information. It seeks to limit access to dissenting voices, restrict informational plurality, and undermine the possibility of actively participating in public debate through informed opinions," said Freddy Ñañez, the Venezuelan Communication Minister.

In 2016, President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) also took teleSUR off the air, preventing it from transmitting its signal through Cablevisión, the main cable television operator in Argentina.

In 2020, however, President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) authorized teleSUR's return to the open digital television system of his country.

Founded in 2005, TeleSUR is a Latin American terrestrial and satellite news television network headquartered in Caracas. It was created with contributions from the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Venezuela.