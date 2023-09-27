ALBA Supports Countries Seeking to Join the BRICS

Around 40 countries expressed their desire to join BRICS. Among them are Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, and Venezuela.

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) expressed its support for Venezuela, Nicaragua, and other Latin American countries that have shown interest in joining the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"We have taken careful note of the expressed interest from several countries, including some ALBA-TCP members, in becoming full members of BRICS. At the same time, we express our support for their respective candidacies and acknowledge the potential of these sister nations," the ALBA stated.

It also welcomed the entry of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran into the bloc, a decision reached at the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg at the end of August.

ALBA emphasized that BRICS is "playing an important role" in advancing the establishment of "a multipolar world" and highlighted the economic and trade potential of the applicant nations.

Venezuelan FM comments BRICS expansion and its impact on reducing the dependence on the US dollar



Details: https://t.co/FAWUTYLi65 pic.twitter.com/xWbwRtTzbL — RT (@RT_com) September 25, 2023

According to the South African government, around 40 countries expressed their desire to join BRICS, with formal expressions of interest from 23 countries, including Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, Algeria, and Indonesia.

ALBA, which convened its members during the United Nations General Assembly session, also agreed to strengthen this alliance "as an instrument for unity and prosperity" among member nations. This includes revitalizing joint initiatives in various areas such as aviation, economics, politics, production, and culture, among others.

The ALBA consists of Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela as its member countries. Additionally, Haiti, Syria, and Suriname participate as invited guests.