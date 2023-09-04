Energy Security Platform is Presented at ASEAN Business Summit

It could provide Russian energy companies with access to an additional US$170 billion economically orientated market⁠.

On Monday, Ivan Polyakov, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, spoke about the work of the platform of collective energy security between Russia and ASEAN countries at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS-2023) in Jakarta.

Following the second day of the summit, he noted that the collective energy security platform is capable of providing Russian energy companies with access to an additional US$170 billion a year economically orientated market.

According to Polyakov, the work of the platform is of great interest to all countries of the region without exception, as it allows not in words, but in practice to implement approaches to improve energy security and practical inclusiveness.

The Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council also noted an important area of the platform's activities - the implementation of the international scientific and educational programme "Changing Energy Landscape", created with the participation of the Russian Energy Agency (REA), St. Petersburg State University of Economics, the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and a major Russian energy company.

Energy specialists from national ministries, energy companies and ASEAN research centres come to Russia for exclusive internships to expand economic and scientific-technological ties, establish business contacts and further organise project activities.

Ivan Polyakov stressed that one of the key objectives of the programme is to tell partners about the significant competencies that allow domestic enterprises to participate both in oil and gas exploration and development and in major infrastructure projects.

The programme topics include energy security, current and long-term trends in global energy markets, the Russian oil and gas sector in the international context, and key issues of energy relations between Russia and ASEAN countries.

During the internship programme, students visit Russia's largest infrastructure facilities and meet with leading experts and heads of agencies.

The АВIS-2023 summit, co-organising partner of which is the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, is attended by more than two thousand business and political representatives from all over the world - from leaders of the country to heads of transnational and regional corporations.