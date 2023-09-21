Lavrov Meets with BRICS Ministers on the Margins of the UNGA

Their conversation was about peace, global economic stability, and sustainable development.

The foreign affairs ministers' meeting was initiated by the Russian side within the framework of the future BRICS Chairmanship of the Russian Federation.

Diplomats from Brasil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa held consultations on many issues, including the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The conversation was about peace, global economic stability, and sustainable development.

The BRICS countries' commitment to the principles of the UN and international law was emphasized. It was agreed to strengthen joint work in the BRICS+ format. The participants reaffirmed their intention to follow the decisions of the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Russian Foreign Affais Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the planned work within the framework of the Russian presidency in the bloc in 2024. As a result of the meeting, a memorandum was adopted.

On Wednesday, Lavrov was also present at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At the time of the debate on the Ukrainian conflict, he defended his country's right to use the veto on UNSC resolutions.

"The right of veto is an absolutely legitimate instrument, stipulated in the United Nations charter to prevent the adoption of decisions that could divide the organization," Lavrov said.

Currently, the right of veto can be exercised by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. During his visit to the UNGA, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a mechanism to make this right to vote void on certain occasions.