Venezuelan President Maduro Arrives in Beijing

China has been an integral strategic partner for Venezuela, and this visit seeks to further strengthen cooperation in various areas.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Beijing, after passing through the cities of Shenzhen and Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong.

The Bolivarian leader, who has visited China five times previously, will remain in the Asian country until September 14. He is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Maduro arrives in the capital of the Asian giant after stating this Monday in Shandong that he seeks to close business between public and private companies in his country and that Chinese region.

He met with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the BRICS New Development Bank in Shanghai, where he highlighted the importance of Venezuela's relationship with the BRICS and stressed that the bloc has in Venezuela "a partner, an ally, a friend."

Continuamos elevando al máximo nivel las relaciones de trabajo y cooperación con la hermana República Popular China, en esta ocasión, desde la extraordinaria provincia de Shandong. ¡China y Venezuela, una unión para el futuro! pic.twitter.com/9FNGiGg0nE — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 12, 2023

The text reads, "We continue to raise working and cooperation relations with the sister People's Republic of China to the highest level, on this occasion, from the extraordinary province of Shandong. China and Venezuela, a union for the future!"

Maduro's arrival was preceded by the visit of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi to promote economic and trade agreements between both nations.

Relations between Venezuela and China, which were closer during the time of the late President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), have strengthened during the Maduro administration.